Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Gan: A 23 square meter, two-room, second floor apartment on Ha’Roeh Street was sold for NIS 1.22 million. A 55 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Shlomzion Street was sold for NIS 2.2 million. A 98 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hapudim Street was sold for NIS 2.9 million. A 120 square meter, 4.5-room, second floor apartment with parking on Mandes Street in Kiryat Krenitzki was sold for NIS 3.16 million. A 167 square meter, seven-room, sixth floor apartment on Hebron Street was sold for NIS 4.9 million. A 133 square meter, five-room, sixth floor apartment on Rehovot Hanahar Street near Park Yarkon was sold for NIS 5.55 million.

Petah Tikva: A 80 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with a 10 square meter balcony and parking on Tabachnik Street in Neve Gan in the north of the city was sold for NIS 2.11 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Modi’in: A 103 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with no elevator on Tachelet Street was sold for NIS 2.63 million (Keller Williams).

Rehovot: A 95 square meter, four-room, sixth floor apartment with a 12 square meter sun balcony, elevator and two parking spaces on Yaakov Tamari Street was sold for NIS 2.35 million. A 72 square meter, 3.5-room, third floor apartment with parking in a building scheduled for TAMA 38 on Tchenikovsky Street was sold for NIS 1.55 million. A 123 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment with an 18 square meter sun balcony, storage room and two parking spaces on Arlozorov Street was sold for NIS 2.9 million. A 100 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with a 4 square meter balcony and parking on Menucha Venachala Street was sold for NIS 2.12 million (Diyur Plus, Rehovot).

Gedera: A 114 square meter, five-room house with parking for two cars on Sahlab Street was sold for NIS 2.8 million. A 108 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment on Gad Street was sold for NIS 1.25 million. A 232 square meter, seven-room house with parking for two cars on Hagai Hanavi Street was sold for NIS 4.4 million. A 107 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Irus Street was sold for NIS 2.14 million (Tax Authority).

Beersheva and the south

Kiryat Gat: A 80 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Malkhe Yisrael Street was sold for NIS 1.06 million. A 112 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Haadmor Mechabad Street was sold for NIS 1.84 million. A 167 square meter, five-room, ninth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hayasmin Street was sold for NIS 1.9 million).

