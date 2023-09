Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem & environs

Motza Illit: A 137 square meter, four-room, garden apartment surrounded by a garden with an 18 square meter storage room in the Arza complex was sold for NIS 4.1 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Tzur Hadassah: A 106 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with two parking spaces on Sanman Street was sold for NIS 2.7 million. A 149 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment with parking on Rechesim Street was sold for NIS 3.14 million. A 117 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with two parking spaces on Nahlilelli Street was sold for NIS 3.23 million.



Tel Aviv and central region

Holon: A 55 square meter, 2.5-room, fourth floor apartment on Ha'aravah Street was sold for NIS 1.65 million.A 62 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Aharonovich Street was sold for NIS 1.28 million. A 96 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment which has undergone TAMA 38 on Keren Kayemeth LeYisrael Street was sold for NIS 2.35 million. A 110 square meter, five-room, sixth floor apartment with parking on Hamarganit Street was sold for NIS 3.05 million.

Holon: A 65 square meter, three-room, apartment with parking but no elevator on Hofein Street was sold for NIS 1.59 million (RE/MAX - Center).

Binyamina Givat Ada: A 61 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Sinai Street was sold for NIS 1.4 million. A 128 square meter, five-room house with a 217 square meter garden and parking on Hacoral Street was sold for NIS 3.3 million. A 132 square meter, five-room house with parking on Hashoara Street was sold for NIS 3.94 million (Tax Authority).

Mazkeret Batya: A 68 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Hashotrim Street was sold for NIS 1.2 million. A 100 square meter, five-room, fourth floor apartment on Milka Wolfson Street was sold for NIS 2.87 million. A 120 square meter, five-room, ground floor apartment with parking on Eshel Street was sold for NIS 3.95 million.



Beersheva and the south

OfakimA 57 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Giborei Israel Street was sold for NIS 347,000. A 42 square meter, two-room, third floor apartment on Moshe Sharet Street was sold for NIS 600,000. A 68 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Hazon Ish Street was sold for NIS 1 million. A 140 square meter, five-room house with a 194 square meter garden and parking on Hashita Street was sold for NIS 2.2 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 3, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.