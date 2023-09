Apartments sold and rented

A selection of recent real estate deals in Israel including in Beitar Illit, Ra'anana, Kiryat Ata, Kiryat Shmona and Beersheva.

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem & environs

Beitar Illit: A 73 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Habad Street was sold for NIS 1.47 million. A 117 square meter, four room, first floor apartment on Eliezer Hamodai Street was sold for NIS 2.02 million.

Tel Aviv and central region

Ra'anana: A 96 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Eliezer Yafe Street was sold for NIS 2.58 million. A 102 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with parking on Hatabor Street was sold for NIS 3.23 million. A 190 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with parking on Ben Gurion Street was sold for NIS 4.8 million.

Haifa and the north

Kiryat Ata A 35 square meter, two-room, second floor apartment on Avigdor Eshet Street was sold for NIS 840,000. A 85 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Bialik Street was sold for NIS 940,000. A 114 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Tzvi Harar Street was sold for NIS 1.93 million. A 174 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with parking on Beit Lehem Street was sold for NIS 1.62 million. A 194 square meter, five-room house on a 30 square meter lot with parking on Shprinzak Street was sold for NIS 4 million.

Kiryat Shmona A 70 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Shprinzak Street was sold for NIS 630,000. A 77 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment on Har Hatzofim Street was sold for NIS 750,000. A 98 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Salmanovich Street was sold for NIS 1.06 million. A 152 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment on Ha'Etzel Street was sold for NIS 1.72 million. A 81 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with parking on Ha'Haganah Street was sold for NIS 665,000. A 76 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment on Zvi Bornstein Street was sold for NIS 415,000. A 120 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Ha'Sahar Street was sold for NIOS 950,000.

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva A 70 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Yehuda Halevy Street in the Beit neighborhood was sold for NIS 700,000 (Anglo-Saxon).