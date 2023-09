Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 42 square meter, two-room, fourth floor apartment on Hapardes Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2.62 million. A 54 square meter, two-room, fourth floor apartment on Shilo Street near Kikar Rabin was sold for NIS 3.7 million. A 78 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Hadassah Street in the city center was sold for NIS 4.7 million. A 50 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Jerusalem Boulevard in Jaffa was sold for NIS 2.35 million. A 72 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment on Machrozet Street in the south of the city was sold for NIS 2.33 million.

Rishon Lezion: A 58 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Jabotinsky Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.69 million. A 96 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment on Feinstein Street in the south of the city was sold for NIS 2.08 million. A 117 square meter, 4.5-room, second floor apartment with parking on Shimon Avidan Street in the east of the city was sold for NIS 2.79 million.

Or Yehuda: A 170 square meter, five-room, 14th floor penthouse apartment with a 120 square meter balcony, storage room, elevator and two parking places on Hatabor Street in the Bayit Hapark neighborhood was sold for NIS 4.7 million (RE/MAX - Lev Hamerkaz).

Lod: A 50 square meter, two-room, second floor apartment on Hativa Yiftach Street was sold for NIS 1.24 million. A 59 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment, on Aharon Lublin Street was sold for NIS 1.15 million. A 105 square meter, four-room, sixth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on A.D. Gordon Street was sold for NIS 1.7 million. A 220 square meter, eight room, garden apartment with a 100 square meter yard and two parking spaces on A.D. Gordon Street was sold for NIS 3.35 million.

Elad:A 87 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment with parking on Hazamir Street was sold for NIS 1.84 million. A 96 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment with parking on Yehuda Hanasi Street was sold for NIS 2.3 million. A 119 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with parking on Chet Aleph Street was sold for NIS 2.25 million.

Haifa and the north

Nof Hagalil: A 61 square meter, three-room, fifth floor apartment on Hashikma Street was sold for NIS 80,000. A 106 square meter, four-room, seventh floor apartment on Harod Street was sold for NIS 1.09 million. A 158 square meter, five-room, garden apartment with a 20 square meter yard on Almog Street was sold for NIS 2.07 million Tax Authority).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 18, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.