Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 69 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Schreibaum Street in Beit Hakerem with parking was sold for NIS 2.7 million. A 89 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment on Moshe Yustman Street in Gilo was sold for NIS 1.63 million. A 56 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Brazil Street in Kiryat Hayovel was sold for NIS 1.9 million. A 123 square meter, six-room, semi-detached house with parking on Henred Street in Ir Ganim was sold for NIS 4.8 million. A 109 square meter, five-room, ninth floor apartment with a 125 square meter roof, elevator and parking on Yaakov Elazar Street was sold for NIS 4.15 million.



Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 96 square meter, 3.5-room apartment on Adirim Street in Neve Sharet in northeast Tel Aviv was sold for NIS 2.92 million (Real Capital).

Herzliya A 77 square meter, three-room, tenth floor apartment on Ovadia Yosef Street was sold for NIS 3.37 million. A 91 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment on Arlozorov Street was sold for NIS 3.36 million. A 84 square meter, 3.5-room, first floor apartment with parking on Hasharon Street was sold for NIS 2.6 million.

Modi'in: A 121 square meter, five-room, first floor garden apartment with a 69 square meter yard and parking for two cars on Yona Hanavi Street in the Ha'Nevi'im neighhborhood was sold for NIS 3.8 million. A 124 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment on Adar Street with parking was sold for NIS 2.65 million. A 68 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment with parking on Nahal Sorek Street was sold for NIS 1.89 million. A 135 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment with parking on Sarah Imenu Street was sold for NIS 4.2 million.



Haifa and the north

Haifa: A 137 square meter, five-room, fourth floor apartment with parking on Na'amat Street in the Vardia neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.05 million. A 61 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Yitzhak Ben Zvi Street in Kiryat Haim was sold for NIS 880,000. A 45 square meter, two-room, first floor apartment with a 20 square meter yard on Harav Herzog Street in Hadar Hacarmel was sold for NIS 660,000. A 133 square meter, five-room, fourth floor apartment on Lionel Watson Street in the Ramat Habinyan neighborhood was sold for NIS 3 million. A 240 square meter, five-room, semi-detached house with parking for two cars on Holland Street in the Denya neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.38 million (all these deal were reported to the Israel Tax Authority).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 24, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.