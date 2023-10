Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Bat Yam: A 40 square meter, 2.5-room, fourth floor apartment on Harishonim Street was sold for NIS 1.54 million. A 90 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment on Harav Maimon Street was sold for NIS 2.4 million. A 67 square meter, 3.5-room, first floor apartment on Hahagana Street was sold for NIS 1.6 million. A 81 square meter, three-room, 29th floor apartment on Yochanan Hasandler Street was sold for NIS 3.3. million (Tax Authority).

Rehovot A 106 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with a 13 square meter balcony on Zacharia Hatucha Street in the south of the city was sold for NIS 2.4 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Ashdod: A 112 square meter, four-room, third floor garden apartment with two balconies and an elevator on Yehuda Hamaccabi Street in the Vav neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.75 million.

Harish: A 93 square meter, four-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 90 square meter garden, elevator and parking on Turquoise Street was sold for NIS 1.78 million (RE/MAX - Ha'Ir Ha'Hadasha). A 128 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with parking on Savion Street was sold for NIS 1.4 million. A 116 square meter, five-room, fourth floor apartment on Gefen Street was sold for NIS 1.75 million (Tax Authority).

Haifa and the north

Nahariya: A 104 square meter, three-room, fifth floor apartment with parking on Yitzhak Greenbaum Street was sold for NIS 1.2 million. A 67 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Kibbutz Galuyot Street was sold for NIS 700,000. A 115 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Keren Hayesod Street was sold for NIS 1.85 million (Tax Authority). A 132 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment with a 16 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Hazamir Street was sold for NIS 1.9 million (RE/MAX).

Beersheva and the south

Kiryat Malakhi: A 49 square meter, two-room, third floor apartment on Hanegev Street was sold for NIS 344,000. A 50 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on San Diego Street was sold for NIS 890,000. A 130 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Shimon Peres Street was sold for NIS 2.1 million. A 104 square meter, four-room, seventh floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hagefen Street was sold for NIS 1.75 million (Tax Authority).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 1, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.