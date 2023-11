Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Shoham: A 114 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment with parking for two cars on Zohar Street was sold for NIS 3.05 million. A 156 square meter, six-room, third floor apartment, with a 25 square meter roof and parking on Emek Ayalon Street was sold for NIS 3.5 million. A 177 square meter, five-room, house with a 125 square meter garden and parking for two cars on Yasmin Street was sold for NIS 4.62 million.

Haifa and the north

Kiryat Haim: A 140 square meter, five-room, house with a security room and parking on Harishonim Street was sold for NIS 1.36 million (L.Y. Real Estate).

Kiryat Shmona: A 80 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Halebanon Street was sold for NIS 347,000. A 121 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Ein Hazahav Street was sold for NIS 372,000. A 65 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Shprinzak Street was sold for NIS 735,000. A 152 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment on Ha’etzel Street was sold for NIS 1.72 million.

Beersheva and the south

Ashkelon: A 70 square meter, 3-room, second floor apartment with parking on Ayala Street was sold for NIS 1.2 million. A 96 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment on Tveriya Street with parking was sold for NIS 1.5 million. A 107 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with parking on Ma’aleh Hagat Street was sold for NIS 1.75 million. A 134 square meter, five-room, 19th floor apartment with parking was sold for NIS 2.8 million.

Gaza border region: A 159 square meter, five room house on Netiv Ha’asarah was sold one year ago for NIS 3 million. A 180 square meter, four room house on Moshav Yated was sold in September for NIS 1.62 million.

Mitzpeh Ramon: A 94 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment on Ein Yaakov Street was sold for NIS 338,000. A 53 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Nahal Mishar Street was sold for NIS 374,000. A 76 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Nahal Tzihor Street was sold for NIS 865,000. A 145 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with parking on Ein Shaviv Street was sold for NIS 1.54 million.

