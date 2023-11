Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 44 square meter, two-room, first floor apartment on Galinit Street in Jaffa Daled was sold for NIS 1.67 million. A 72 square meter, three-room, sixth floor apartment on Mafilei Slodor Street was sold for NIS 3.08 million. A 78 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment on Pasternak Street was sold for NIS 4.1 million. A 125 square meter, five-room, fourth floor apartment with parking on Oppenheimer Street in Ramat Aviv was sold for NIS 5.8 million. A 126 square meter, four-room, first floor garden apartment with a 131 square meter garden was sold for NIS 8.8 million.

Or Yehuda: A 124 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with a 12 square meter sun balcony, security room, covered parking and rights to build an additional room on Tzafrir Street in the Neve Rabin neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.34 million (Levy Group Real Estate Marketing and Consultancy).

Alfei Menashe: A 199 square meter, five-room house on a 500 square meter lot on Arbel Street was sold for NIS 3.88 million. A 175 square meter, six room house on Atzmon Street was sold for NIS 1.98 million.

Yavne: A 119 square meter, four-room, seventh floor apartment with two parking spaces on Haogen Street was sold for NIS 2.61 million. A 83 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Hagilboa Street was sold for NIS 1.89 million. A 99 square meter, four-room, first floor garden apartment on Hadror Street with parking was sold for NIS 1.75 million.

Gan Yavne: A 154 square meter, six-room house with a 150 square meter garden and 79 square meter roof area on Menachem Begin Street was sold for NIS 4.05 million. A 91 square meter, four-room, sixth floor apartment on Shabazi Street was sold for NIS 1.97 million. A 193 square meter, five-room house on a 350 square meter lot on Derekh Canada was sold for NIS 4 million.

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 54 square meter, 3-room, third floor apartment on Rabbi Akiva Street in the Daled neighborhood was sold for NIS 620,000. A 119 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with parking on Nachum Sneh Street in Ramat Beit with parking was sold for NIS 1.5 million. A 158 square meter, four-room, tenth floor apartment on Yosef Burg Street in Neve Zeev was sold for NIS 1.88 million. A 135 square meter, four-room, eighth floor apartment with parking on Henry Kandell Street in the Rambam neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.37 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 12, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.