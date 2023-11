Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold



Jerusalem and environs

Efrat: A 86 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Matitiyahu Hacohen Street was sold for NIS 1.92 million. A 107 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Bayit Habechira Street was sold for NIS 3.29 million. A 106 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment on Hagoel Street was sold for NIS 2.72 million.



Tel Aviv and central region

Ness Ziona: A 132 square meter, five-room, sixth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Avner Ben Ner Street was sold for NIS 4.17 million. A 97 square meter, three-room, sixth floor apartment on Negba Street was sold for NIS 2.2 million. A 83 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment on Hahistadrut Street was sold for NIS 2.45 million.

Haifa and the north

Kiryat Shmona: A 70 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Keren Hayesod Street was sold for NIS 245,000. A 65 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Shprinzak Street was sold for NIS 735,000. A 58 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Yehuda Halevy Street was sold for NIS 950,000. A 73 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment on Olei Hagardom Street was sold for NIS 882,000.

Nahariya: A 48 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Kibbutz Galuyot Street was sold for NIS 800,000. A 94 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Weizmann Street was sold for NIS 1.02 million. A 170 square meter, five-room, fourth floor apartment on Margoa Street was sold for NIS 3.17 million. A 110 square meter, five-room, fourth floor apartment with parking on Ephraim Sarid Street was sold for NIS 1.48 million.

Kiryat Bialik: A 60 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Shalom Aleichem Street was sold for NIS 860,000. A 182 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment on Shivtei Yisrael Street was sold for NIS 1.35 million. A 100 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment on Derekh Akko was sold for NIS 1.25 million. A 120 square meter, four-room house with a 154 square meter garden on Bar Giora Street was sold for NIS 1.52 million.

