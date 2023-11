Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 62 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment on Margalit Street in the southern suburb of Gilo was sold for NIS 1.9 million. A 98 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Benai Batira Street in the Katamonim was sold for NIS 3.9 million. A 64 square meter, three-room, seventh floor apartment on Kadish Luz Street in Ramat Sharet was sold for NIS 2.3 million. A 105 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Yam Suf Street in Ramat Eshkol was sold for NIS 3.5 million. A 115 square meter, four-room, ground floor apartment with parking on Megadim Street in Beit Hakerem was sold for NIS 4.17 million.

Tel Aviv and central region

Hadera: A 76 square meter, three-room, 15th floor apartment on Smilinsky Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.8 million. A 89 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment on Gilad Street was sold for NIS 2.13 million. A 120 square meter, five-room, sixth floor apartment with two parking spaces on Ahad Haam Street was sold for NIS 2.35 million. A 153 square meter, four-room, semi-detached house on a 400 square meter lot with a 55 square meter roof area on Halevanit Street was sold for NIS 3 million.

Haifa and the north

Kiryat Motzkin: A 93 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Katzenelson Street was sold for NIS 1.28 million. A 130 square meter, five-room, ground floor apartment on Eshkol Street was sold for NIS 2.58 million. A 99 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Weizmann Street was sold for NIS 1.27 million.

Upper Galilee: A 155 square meter, five-room house on Moshav Dovev was sold for NIS 2.8 million. A 193 square meter, five-room house on Moshav Ya'ara was sold a year ago for NIS 3.05 million. A 194 square meter, five-room house on Moshav Netua was sold a year ago for NIS 2.2 million. A 113 square meter, four-room house on a 400 square meter lot on Moshav Dishon was sold a year ago for NIS 1 million. A 130 square meter, four-room, semi-detached house in Metula was sold for NIS 1.5 million. A 184 square meter, five-room house in Narkiss Street was sold for NIS 1.37 million. These were the only two deals in Metula over the past year.

