Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold



Tel Aviv and central region

Holon: A 78 square meter, 3.5-room, first floor apartment with parking on Haerez Street was sold for NIS 2.1 million. A 63 square meter, two-room, second floor apartment on Hugo Ernst Street was sold for NIS 1.6 million. A 106 square meter, five-room, fifth floor apartment with parking on Tamar Street was sold for NIS 3.25 million. A 242 square meter, six-room, 24th floor apartment on Moshe Sharet Street was sold in June for NIS 7.64 million.

Modi'in: A 77 square meter, three-room, third floor renovated apartment with two 12 square meter balconies, a 6.6 square meter storage room and parking on Tachelet Street was sold for NIS 2.325 million (Keller Williams).

Caesarea: A 41 square meter, 2.5-room first floor apartment was sold for NIS 1.32 million. A 200 square meter, five-room house with a 350 square meter yard and two parking spaces was sold in May for NIS 2.3 million.



Haifa and the north

Zikhron Yaakov: A 48 square meter, two-room, second floor apartment on Hanadiv Street was sold for NIS 730,000. A 130 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with parking on Hazayit Street was sold for NIS 2.65 million. A 161 square meter, six-room house with a 400 square meter yard and two parking spaces on Bareket Street was sold for NIS 3.95 million. A 20 square meter, seven room house with parking on Af Al Pi Ken Street was sold for NIS 4.5 million.

Yokneam Illit: A 45 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Ha'teena Street was sold for NIS 950,000. A 74 square meter, three-room, fifth floor apartment with parking on Ortal Street was sold for NIS 1.68 million. A 112 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Hazayit Street was sold for NIS 1.2 million. A 158 square meter, six-room house on Arbel Street was sold for NIS 3.35 million.



Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 90 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment on Mivtza Ovda Street in the Vav neighborhood was sold for NIS 730,000. A 119 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Moshe Sneh Street in the Ramot neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.5 million. A 65 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment on Avraham Avinu Street in the Daled neighborhood was sold for NIS 675,000 (RE/MAX - Plus).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 3, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.