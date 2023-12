Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Netanya: A 69 square meter three-room, first floor apartment on Shmuel Hanatziv Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.72 million. A 101 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment on Levontin Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.84 million. A 136 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Smilinsky Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2.42 million. A 137 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment on Natan Yonatan Street in Ir Yamim was sold for NIS 4.8 million.

Sharon Region: A 109 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with parking on Hanosaya Street in Even Yehuda was sold for NIS 3.55 million. A 35 square meter, three-room, ground floor apartment on a 49 square meter lot on Mirvad Haksamim Street in Ein Ya'akov neighborhood of Even Yehuda was sold for NIS 2.2 million. A 166 square meter, six-room, second floor apartment with parking on Hadolev Street in Tzoran was sold for NIS 2.14 million. A 190 square meter, six-room semi-detached house with a 338 square meter garden and parking on Beit Keshet Street in Bat Hefer was sold for NIS 4.42 million.

Tzur Yitzhak: A 112 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with parking on Nahal Kane Street was sold for NIS 2.08 million. A 96 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment with two parking spaces on Nahal Poleg Street was sold for NIS 1.75 million.

Alfei Menashe: A 103 square meter, four-room garden apartment on Ravid Street was sold for NIS 2.01 million. A 188 square meter, six-room semi-detached house with parking on Snunit Street was sold for NIS 2.95 million.

Haifa and the north

Zichron Ya'akov: A 61 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment on Derekh Sara was sold for NIS 1 million. A 172 square meter, six-room house with a 249 square meter yard on Hazon Ish Street was sold for NIS 2.9 million. A 150 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with parking on Hakovshim Street was sold for NIS 1.5 million. A 157 square meter, five-room, semi-detached house with a 244 square meter yard on Trumpledor Street was sold for NIS 3.85 million.

Ma'alot: A 110 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with two balconies 10 square meters each, a 6 square meter storage room and parking on Meron Street was sold for NIS 1.3 million (Anglo-Saxon).

December 31, 2023.

