Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 163 square meter, five-room, second floor renovated apartment with three balconies, security room, elevator and parking on Uziya Street in the German Colony was sold for NIS 8 million (Daniel Bouzaglo-Jerusalem Real Estate).



Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 62 square meter three-room, first floor apartment on Tekoa Street in Neve Eliezer was sold for NIS 1.8 million. A 81 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment on Feirberg Street in the city center was sold for NIS 4.27 million. A 87 square meter, four-room, ground floor apartment on Shaked Street in Neve Ofer was sold for NIS 2.5 million. A 102 square meter, five-room, fourth floor apartment on Meir Feinstein Street in Ramat Aviv Gimmel was sold for NIS 4.88 million.

Bat Yam: A 60 square meter, three-room, seventh floor apartment in a TAMA 38 project on Ben Zion Yisrael Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.35 million. A 74 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment with parking on Jerusalem Street in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.53 million. A 100 square meter, four-room, seventh floor apartment on Herzl Street near the sea was sold for NIS 2.6 million.

Beer Yaakov: A 85 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Emek Street was sold for NIS 2.64 million. A 126 square meter, four-room, tenth floor apartment with parking on Habrosh Street was sold for NIS 2.55 million. A 127 square meter, five-room, eleventh floor apartment on Hazon Ish Street was sold for NIS 3 million.

Beit Elazar: A 160 square meter, 4.5-room house on a 500 square meter lot was sold for NIS 5.4 million (Keller Williams).

Haifa and the north

Tirat Carmel: A 63 square meter, two-room, first floor apartment with parking on Hazayit Street was sold for NIS 900,000. A 66 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Etzli Street was sold for NIS 800,000. A 100 square meter, four-room, twelfth floor apartment on Hashichrur Street was sold for NIS 1.75 million. A 115 square meter, five-room, 16th floor apartment with parking for two cars on Ayelet Hacarmel Street was sold for NIS 2.15 million.

Beit Shean: A 81 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment on Kibbutz Galuyot Street was sold for NIS 450,000. A 126 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment on Ahad Ha'am Street was sold for NIS 656,000. A 124 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment on Ahad Ha'am Street was sold for NIS 635,000.

