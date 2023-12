Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Mevaseret Zion: A 110 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Sa'adia Ha'Gaon Street was sold for NIS 2.25 million.



Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 53 square meter two-room, second floor apartment on Pilon Street in the city center was sold for NIS 3.1 million. A 37 square meter, three-room, ground floor apartment on Honei Ha'maagal Street in the Old North was sold for NIS 4 million. A 98 square meter, four-room, seventh floor apartment with parking on Emek Bracha Street in Nahalat Yitzhak was sold for NIS 3.9 million. A 133 square meter, five-room, ninth floor apartment on Hatnaim Street in Neve Avivim was sold for NIS 10.6 million.

Bat Yam: A 185 square meter, five-room, eighth floor penthouse apartment with a 100 square meter balcony, elevator and three parking spaces on Yerushalayim Street was sold for NIS 5.6 million.

Haifa and the north

Kiryat Ata: A 60 square meter, three-room, eighth floor apartment on Ben Ami Street in the Givat Harekafot neighborhood was sold for NIS 620,000. A 101 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with parking on Yehuda Hanasi Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.2 million. A 150 square meter, five-room, fourth floor apartment on Frishman Street in the Avramsky neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.08 million. A 96 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment on Shay Agnon Street in the Avramsky neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.24 million.

Beersheva and the south

Kiryat Gat: A 89 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment on Hashoftim Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.02 million. A 120 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with parking on Tzahal Street was sold for NIS 1.62 million. A 115 square meter, 3.5-room, third floor apartment on Henrietta Szold Street in Carmei Gat was sold for NIS 1.73 million. A 59 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Shivtei Yisrael Street was sold for NIS 1.01 million.

Eilat: A 35 square meter, two-room, third floor apartment on Malkah Sheba Street in the Orim neighborhood was for NIS 629,000. A 40 square meter, two-room, first floor apartment on Roded Street in the Hadekel neighborhood was sold for NIS 450,000. A 70 square meter, three-room, sixth floor apartment on Yahel Street in the Tzeelim neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.2 million. A 103 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with parking for two cars in Mishul Ha'Caananim in the 7th quarter was sold for NIS 1.47 million.

