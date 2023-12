Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Givatayim: A 92 square meter 3.5-room, first floor apartment on Borocov Street was sold for NIS 1.75 million. A 82 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment on Reines Street was sold for NIS 3.3 million. A 11 square meter, 3.5-room, first floor apartment on Geva Street was sold for NIS 1.9 million. A 137 square meter, five-room, sixth floor apartment on Keren Kayemet Street was sold for NIS 6.1 million.

Modi'in: A 74 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment with parking on Emek Ha'elah Street was sold for NIS 2.35 million. A 179 square meter, 4.5-room, first floor apartment with parking on Migdal Hamenorah Street was sold for NIS 2.9 million. A 123 square meter, five-room, fourth floor apartment with parking on Yonah Hanavi Street was sold for NIS 3.2 million. A 206 square meter, five-room, ground floor apartment with parking on Sara Imenu Street was sold for NIS 4.5 million.

Kfar Saba: A 59 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Shlomo Hamelech Street was sold for NIS 1.82 million. A 125 square meter, 3.5-room, second floor apartment with parking on Aharonovitch Street was sold for NIS 3.15 million. A 125 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Rothschild Street was sold for NIS 2.8 million. A 104 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with parking on Nesher Street was sold for NIS 3.15 million. A 130 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment with parking for two cars on Nahshon Street was sold for NIS 3.95 million.

Beersheva and the south

Ashkelon: A 59 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Harav Maimon Street was sold for NIS 805,000. A 102 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Hatzionut Boulevard was sold for NIS 1.5 million. A 246 square meter, five-room, fifth floor apartment on Yitzhak Rabin Street was sold for NIS 2.82 million. A 134 square meter, five-room, fifth floor apartment on Balfour Street was sold for NIS 2.4 million.

Dimona: A 152 square meter, five-room house on Har Arbel Street with a 150 square meter garden in the Hahar neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.84 million (Keller Williams).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 17, 2023.

