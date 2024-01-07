Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Bat Yam: A 38 square meter two-room, 13th floor apartment on Ben Gurion Street in the Azorei Yam project was sold for NIS 1.87 million. A 100 square meter, four-room, seventh floor apartment on Herzl Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2.6 million. A 85 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment on Mivtza Sinai Street in the Neve Yosef neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.65 million. A 66 square meter, two-room, second floor apartment on Balfour Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.77 million.

Rehovot: A 45 square meter, three-room, apartment with parking on Ben Gurion Street in Holland Rehovot was sold for NIS 1.38 million. A 85 square meter, four-room, eighth floor apartment with parking on Yosef Wiener Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2.02 million. A 108 square meter, four-room, eighth floor apartment with two parking spaces on Hazon Ish Street in Rehovot Hatzira in the south of the city was sold for NIS 2.8 million. A 145 square meter, six-room garden apartment with a 145 square meter yard and two parking spaces on Tarshish Street in the Havatzelet neighborhood was sold for NIS 4 million.

Yavne: A 97 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Ha'Amoraim Street in Neve Begin was sold for NIS 2.05 million. A 89 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Aharon Hajaj Street in Neve Eshkol was sold for NIS 1.69 million. A 122 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment with parking on Hatoran Street in the Hayaroka neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.4 million. A 164 square meter, five-room garden apartment with a 199 square meter yard and parking for two cars on Hatoran Street in the Hayaroka neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.9 million.

Haifa and the north

Akko: A 50 square meter, two-room, first floor apartment on HaHermon Street near the sea was sold for NIS 695,000. A 72 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Sir Isaac Street was sold for NIS 370,000. A 55 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Jabotinski Street near the sea was sold for NIS 580,000. A 205 square meter, five-room, 14th floor apartment on Trumpledor Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2.6 million.

(All the deals as reported to the Israel Tax Authority in recent months)

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 7, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.