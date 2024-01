Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Hasharon: A 180 square meter, two floor house on a 330 square meter lot on Charlson Street in the Kiryat Yearim neighborhood was sold for NIS 6.7 million (Real Capital).

Ness Ziona: A 91 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with parking on Mordechai Anilovich Street in the Givat Nof neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.51 million. A 94 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Hashirion Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2.4 million. A 128 square meter, five-room, fifth floor apartment on Rothschild Street in the Merkaz Ma'aravi neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.6 million.

Elad: A 87 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with parking on Hazamir Street was sold for NIS 1.78 million. A 123 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with parking on Shimon Ben Shetach Street was sold for NIS 2.6 million.

Petah Tikva: A 139 square meter, five-room, seventh floor apartment with a 25 square meter balcony on Ein Ganim Street in the Ein Ganim neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.7 million. A 100 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment in a building undergoing TAMA 38 strengthening and additions on Orlansky Street was sold for NIS 2.2 million. A 49 square meter, two-room house on Ezra VeNechamia Street in the Amishav neighborhood was sold for NIs 857,000. A 65 square meter, two-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 24 square meter yard in a building undergoing TAMA 38 strengthening and additions on Mintz Street was sold for NIS 1.67 million.

Haifa and the north

Kiryat Bialik: A 44 square meter, two-room, second floor apartment on Partizanim Street in the Tzur Shalom neighborhood was sold for NIS 480,000. A 80 square meter, three-room apartment on Shivtei Yisrael Street was sold for NIS 950,000. A 79 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Keren Kayemet Street was sold for NIS 1.05 million. A 89 square meter, four room, second floor apartment with parking on Hadekalim Street was sold for NIS 1.38 million. A 135 square meter, five-room, 14th floor apartment with two parking spaces on Ehud Manor Street in the Neot Afek neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.76 million.

