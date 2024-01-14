Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Rehovot: A 123 square meter, five-room apartment with a 12 square meter balcony and parking on Ben Gurion Street in the Ibn Gbriol neighborhood in the west of the city was sold for NIS 2.54 million (Daskal Real Estate).

Rosh Ha'ayin: A 90 square meter, three-room, seventh floor apartment with parking on Gluska Street in the west of the city was sold for NIS 1.83 million. A 112 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment on Gertrude Elyon Street in the Pisgot Ofek neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.30 million. A 189 square meter, six-room house on Herzl Street in the Shabazi neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.2 million.

Haifa and the north

Shlomi: A 116 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with parking on Neve Rabin Street was sold for NIS 1.27 million. A 180 square meter, five-room house on Ha'Ela Street was sold in October for NIS 1.05 million. These are the only two deals in the city reported over the past three months.

Kiryat Yam: A 77 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Gilad Street in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.1 million. A 130 square meter, five-room, eighth floor apartment withy parking on Tzeelon Street in the Savionei Yam neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.78 million. A 70 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with on Tzahal Boulevard in the city center was sold for NIS 1.38 million.

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 55 square meter, two-room, tenth floor apartment on Yad Vashem Street in the Gimmel neighborhood was sold for NIS 470,000. A 79 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment of Chisling Street in the Yud Aleph neighborhood was sold for NIS 820,000. A 80 square meter, three room, 15th floor apartment on Kafrisin Street in the Heh neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.28 million. A 114 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment on Makor Haim Street in the Neve Zeev neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.35 million. A 365 square meter, seven-room, 28th floor apartment with three parking spaces on Tuviyahu Boulevard in the city center was sold for NIS 3.55 million.

Arad: A 73 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Yehuda Street in the city center was sold for NIS 400,000. A 52 square meter, three-room house on a 250 square meter lot on Yuval Street in the Gavim neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.07 million. A 103 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment on Maon Street in the Halamish neighborhood was sold for NIS 900,000.

All deals as reported to the Israel Tax Authority.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 14, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.