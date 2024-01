Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Tzur Hadassah: A 105 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment with parking on Nahlieli Street was sold for NIS 2.4 million. A 157 square meter, five-room house with a 142 square meter yard, 71 square meter roof area and two parking spaces on Sorek Street was sold for NIS 3.99 million.



Tel Aviv and central region

Bat Yam: A 70 square meter, 2.5-room, first floor apartment on Balfour Street within walking distance of the sea was sold for NIS 1.72 million (Keller Williams).

Holon: A 72 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with parking on Hagat Street was sold for NIS 2.07 million. A 50 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Golomb Street was sold for NIS 1.7 million. A 91 square meter, 4.5-room, sixth floor apartment on Greenberg Street was sold for NIS 2.26 million. A 93 square meter, four-room, 13th floor apartment with parking on Avivim Street was sold for NIS 3.08 million. A 118 square meter, four-room house on Hahistadrut Street was sold for NIS 4.3 million.

Haifa and the north

Nof Hagalil: A 135 square meter, four-room house on Almog Street was sold for NIS 2.25 million. A 80 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment on Iris Street was sold for NIS 1 million.

Tzfat: A 66 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Maor Haim Street was sold for NIS 950,000. A 54 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Lochamei Hagettaot Street was sold for NIS 1 million. A 81 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Yeffe Nof Street was sold for NIS 1.27 million. A 250 square meter, four-room house on Hanahalim Street was sold for NIS 2.1 million.

Beersheva and the south

Yerucham: A 65 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Hahagana Street was sold for NIS 450,000. A 100 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment on Hahagana Street was sold for NIS 735,000. A 116 square meter, 4.5-room house on Selait Street was sold for NIS 1.23 million. A 157 square meter, five-room, semi-detached house with parking on Harimon Street was sold for NIS 1.34 million.

All deals as reported to the Israel Tax Authority.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 28, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.