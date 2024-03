Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 51 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Costa Rica Street in the Ir Ganim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2 million. A 93 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with parking on Sireni Street in Kiryat Yovel was sold for NIS 2.99 million. A 87 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with parking on Judge Haim Cohen Street in the Arnona neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.2 million. A 118 square meter, six-room, third floor apartment on Ma'agalei Harim Levin Street in the Sanhedria neighborhood was sold for NIS 5 million.

Beit Shemesh: A 68 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Ben Ish Hai Street in the northeast of the city was sold for NIS 1.8 million. A 113 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment with a 234 square meter yard and parking on Nahal Lachish Street in Ramat Beit Shemesh Aleph was sold for NIS 3.69 million. A 150 square meter, five-room house with a 54 square meter yard and 75 square meter roof area and two parking spaces on Naria Hanavi Street in Ramat Beit Shemesh Gimmel was sold for NIS 3.72 million.

Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Gan: A 60 square meter, two-room, ninth floor penthouse apartment with a 20 square meter sun balcony, elevator and covered parking on Haroeh Street was sold for NIS 2.2 million.

Givatayim: A 63 square meter, two-room, third floor apartment with an elevator on Katznelson Street was sold for NIS 2.16 million.

Haifa and the north

Nofit: A 238 square meter, five-room house on a 408 square meter lot with two parking spaces on Hatabor Street was sold for NIS 3.1 million. A 237 square meter, five-room house with two parking spaces on Atzmon Street was sold for NIS 3.25 million.

Nahariya: A 55 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Weissberg Street in Kiryat Yoseftal was sold for NIS 890,000. A 127 square meter, four-room, sixth floor apartment with parking on Pinsker Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.7 million. A 210 square meter, 5.5-room, fifth floor apartment on Gadolei Ha'Uma Street in the Stadium neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.85 million. A 160 square meter, five-room, fourth floor apartment on Sokolov Street near the sea was sold for NIS 4.5 million.

Beersheva and the south

Lahavim: A 220 square meter, six-room house on a 570 square meter lot on Deganit Street was sold for NIS 2.53 million. A 205 square meter, five-room house on a 500 square meter lot on Hartzit Street was sold for NIS 3.1 million. A 310 square meter, seven-room house on a 710 square meter lot on Parpur Street was sold for NIS 3.04 million. All deals reported over the past few months on the Israel Tax Authority website.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 3, 2024.

