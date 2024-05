Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 54 square meter, three-room, fifth floor apartment on David Street in the Old City was sold for NIS 2.79 million. A 80 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Sayeret Golani Street in Pisgat Zeev was sold for NIS 2.25 million. A 130 square meter, five-room, sixth floor apartment in the Ma'alot Dafna neighborhood was sold for NIS 4.77 million. A 60 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with parking on Hasisha Asar Street was sold for NIS 1.49 million.

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 114 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment with a 16 square meter balcony with a sea view, an elevator and covered parking on Avshalom Haviv Street in Ramat Aviv Gimmel was sold for NIS 5.17 million (Real Capital).

Shoham A 89 square meter, three-room, ground floor apartment with a 52 square meter yard, on Menachem Begin Street was sold for NIS 3.5 million. A 142 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment with two parking spaces on Tirosh Street was sold for NIS 3.97 million. A 98 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Shderot Emek Ayalon was sold for NIS 2.72 million

Haifa and the north

Rekhasim: A 56 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Hakalaniot Street in Givat Harubim was sold for NIS 1.14 million. A 140 square meter, five room, third floor apartment on Hatzav Street was sold for NIS 2.5 million.

Upper Galilee A 153 square meter, five-room semi-detached house on a 831 square meter lot on Mishul Hateena Street in Rosh Pina was sold for NIS 3 million. A 72 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Ha'eshel Street in Hatzor Haglilit was sold for NIS 800,000. A 78 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment on Menachem Begin Street in Hatzor Haglilit was sold for NIS 905,000.

Beersheva and the south

Ashkelon: A 93 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with parking on Ort Street in Afridar was sold for NIS 1.5 million. A 73 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with parking on Sivan Street in the Neve Hadarim neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.04 million. A 125 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with two parking spaces on Peretz Bornstein Street was sold for NIS 2.37 million. A 148 square meter, six-room, fifth floor apartment on Hainan Street in the Neve Dekalim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.83 million.

All deals were reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 5, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.