Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 55 square meter, 2.5-room, third floor apartment with a four square meter balcony, storage room, security room, elevator and underground parking on Shderot Washington in Florentin was sold for NIS 2.93 million (Concord Properties).

Givat Shmuel A 79 square meter, three-room, ninth floor apartment on Kahanaman Street was sold for NIS 2.13 million. A 99 square meter, four-room, ninth floor apartment with a 200 square meter roof on Kahanaman Street was sold for NIS 3.1 million. A 91 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Hazeitim Street was sold for NIS 2.6 million. A 156 square meter, six-room, first floor apartment on Yitzhak Shamir Street was sold for NIS 3.8 million.

Hod Hasharon A 135 square meter, five-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and parking for two cars on Asirei Zion Street was sold for NIS 3.99 million. A 110 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment on Hatehiya Street was sold for NIS 3.24 million. A 257 square meter, seven-room house with a 227 square meter yard on Hagay Street was sold for NIS 5 million.

Ramla A 82 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Golomb Street was sold for NIS 1.2 million. A 149 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with parking on Ehud Manor Street in Kiryat Haomanim was sold for NIS 2.63 million. A 102 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with parking on Shoshana Damari Street in Kiryat Haomanim was sold for NIS 2 million. A 149 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with a 16 square meter balcony and parking on Ehud Manor Street in Kiryat Haomanim was sold for NIs 2.6 million.

Haifa and the north

Shlomi: A 160 square meter, five-room apartment with parking for two cars on Ha'ela Street was sold for NIS 1.7 million. A 153 square meter, three room apartment with a 313 square meter yard and parking for two cars on Nitzan Street was sold for NIS 1.2 million. A 165 square meter, six-room, second floor apartment with a 156 square meter yard on Shderot Yaarit was sold for NIS 2.3 million.

Beersheva and the south

Kiryat Malakhi: A 56 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Ben Gurion Street was sold for NIS 980,000. A 116 square meter, 3.5-room, third floor apartment with parking on Ha'Teena Street was sold for NIS 1.75 million.

All deals were reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 12, 2024.

