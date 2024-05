Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 75 square meter, four-room, sixth floor apartment on Sela Yaakov Street in Neve Eliezer was sold for NIS 2.5 million. A 72 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Mazeh Street in the city center was sold for NIS 4.49 million. A 53 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Haim Bar Lev Street in the south of the city was sold for NIS 2.1 million. A 50 square meter, two-room, fourth floor apartment with parking on Levontin Street was sold for NIS 3.6 million.

Herzliya A 78 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Weizmann Street was sold for NIS 2.87 million. A 109 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment on Shmuel Hanagid Street was sold for NIS 3.77 million. A 82 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment on Sokolov Street in the city center was sold for NIS 3.5 million. A 134 square meter, five-room, fourth floor apartment on Ha'olamim Street in the Gan Rachelle neighborhood was sold for NIS 4.5 million.

Kfar Yona A 183 square meter, five-room house on Nahal Kama Street in the west of the city was sold for NIS 4 million. A 102 square meter, four-room, sixth floor apartment with parking on Ahavat Adam Street in the Sarona neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.42 million. A 202 square meter, four-room, 14th floor apartment with parking on Naomi Shemer Street in the Yefe Nof neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.07 million.

Modi'in A 80 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Emek Dotan Street was sold for NIS 2.17 million. A 75 square meter, 3.5-room, second floor apartment with two balconies, storage room and parking but no elevator on Emek Hahula Street was sold for NIS 2.55 million (Keller Williams).

Haifa and the north

Nahariya: A 117 square meter, four-room, fifth apartment with parking on Nahlieli Street was sold for NIS 1.54 million. A 206 square meter, seven room, sixth floor apartment on Prof. Shaul Shasha Street was sold for NIS 2.4 million. A 69 square meter, three-room, fifth floor apartment with parking on Hashaked Street was sold for NIS 1.02 million.

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 71 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with, no security room, no elevator and no parking on Yehuda Halevy Street in the Bet neighborhood was sold for NIS 700,000 (Anglo-Saxon).

Dimona A 62 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Ezra Venehemiah Street was sold for NIS 520,000. A 75 square meter, three-room, seventh floor apartment on Seren Oded Amir Street was sold for NIS 1.13 million. A 119 square meter, five-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 140 square meter garden on Seren Oded Amir Street was sold for NIS 1.65 million.

All deals were reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

