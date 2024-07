Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Gan: A 87 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment on Sara Aaronson Street in the Habiluim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.55 million. A 71 square meter, two-room, fourth floor apartment with parking on Zvi Street in the Tal Ganim neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.1 million. A 125 square meter, five-room, eighth floor apartment with two parking spaces in Neve Marom was sold for NIS 4.22 million. A 73 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with parking on Yad Shalom Street in the Tel Yehuda neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.75 million.

Bat Yam A 89 square meter, 3.5-room, first floor apartment on Uziel Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.78 million. A 76 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Hahashmonaim Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2.38 million. A 29 square meter, one-room, first floor apartment on Harav Herzog Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.3 million. A 127 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment on Arlozorov Street near the sea was sold for NIS 3.4 million.

Holon A 57 square meter, 2.5-room, third floor apartment on Hagra Street in the Neot Rachel neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.62 million. A 65 square meter, three-room, ground floor apartment on Hahermon Street in the Kiryat Sharet neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.6 million. A 124 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment with parking on Yochai Bin Nun Street in Kiryat Ayalon was sold for NIS 4 million. A 90 square meter, four-room, sixth floor apartment on Baratz Yosef Street in Neot Rachel was sold for NIS 3 million.

Ramat Hasharon A 106 square meter, four-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 58 square meter garden on Hatabak Street was sold for NIS 4.82 million. A 105 square meter, five-room, eighth floor apartment on Shamai Street on Hasadot Street was sold for NIS 4.7 million.

Haifa and the north

Ramat Yeshay: A 260 square meter, seven-room, two-floor house on Hamarganiot Street was sold for NIS 4.42 million. A 138 square meter, 4.5-room apartment with a 106 square meter roof and two parking spaces on Maaleh Shikma Street was sold for NIS 2.37 million.

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 61 square meter, two-room, first floor apartment on Burla Yehuda Street in the Heh neighborhood was sold for NIS 530,000 (Anglo-Saxon).

All deals were reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

July 21, 2024

