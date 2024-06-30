Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 75 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Chatam Sofer Street in the city center with parking was sold for NIS 4.8 million. A 98 square meter, four-room, sixth floor apartment with two parking spaces on Levi Eshkol Street in the Nofei Yam neighborhood was sold for NIS 4.95 million. A 52 square meter, two-room, third floor apartment on Ruchama Street in the Noga complex in Jaffa was sold for NIS 3.15 million. A 67 square meter, three-room, 11th floor apartment with parking on Da Vinci Street near Kaplan Street was sold for NIS 4.3 million.

Or Yehuda A 123 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment on Pinkas Street was sold for NIS 3.59 million. A 165 square meter, four-room, ninth floor apartment with two parking spaces on Simtat Hashachar was sold for NIS 2.88 million. A 96 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with parking on Shderot Menachem Begin in the city center was sold for NIS 2.39 million. A 99 square meter, four-room, ground floor apartment on Asirei Zion Street in the south of the city was sold for NIS 2.05 million.

Beer Yaakov A 123 square meter, four-room, ninth floor apartment with parking on Shoham Street in the Tzmarot neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.55 million. A 151 square meter, six-room, 18th floor apartment on Katzir Street in the Eucalyptisim neighborhood was sold for NIS 4.34 million. A 84 square meter, three-room, 17th floor apartment on Katzir Street in the Eucalyptisim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.43 million.

Harish A 74 square meter, three-room, ground floor garden apartment on Aravut Street in the Tzavta neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.36 million. A 110 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with parking on Shaked Street in the Hahoresh neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.58 million. A 114 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with parking on Sapir Street in the Evnei Chen neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.05 million. A 107 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with a 35 square meter balcony, storage room and two parking spaces on Topaz Street in the Evnei Chen neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.55 million (K.W. Harish).

Haifa and the north

Akko: A 110 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment on Ramchal Street was sold for NIS 600,000. A 80 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Harimon Street near the sea was sold for NIS 830,000. A 149 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment with parking on Motta Gur Street in the Motta Gur neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.54 million.

All deals were reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 30, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.