Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 48 square meter, two-room, 26th floor renovated apartment with a 2 square meter balcony in Dizengoff Tower above Dizengoff Center with a view of the city and the sea was sold for NIS 3.29 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Ramla A 59 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Mordechai Sa'ada Street was sold for NIS 950,000. A 92 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment on Motzkin Street was sold for NIS 1.52 million. A 79 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Masada Street was sold for NIS 1 million. A 151 square meter, six-room, fifth floor apartment on Shamir Street was sold for NIS 2.76 million.

Ashdod A 79 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Shevet Shimon Street in the Yud Bet neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.05 million. A 100 square meter, four-room, 12th floor apartment on Hillel Street in the Aleph neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.64 million. A 177 square meter, five-room, eighth floor apartment on Shevet Dan Street in the Yud Bet neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.5 million. A 110 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment on Calanit Street in the Chet neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.72 million. A 139 square meter, five-room, 23rd floor apartment on Kokhav Hatzafon Street was sold for NIS 3.36 million.

Haifa and the north

Nesher: A 49 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Derekh Hatechnion was sold for NIS 950,000. A 60 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Oren Street was sold for NIS 1.1 million. A 105 square meter, five-room, 16th floor apartment on Halotem Street was sold for NIS 1.53 million.

Ramat Yeshay A 90 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Hamored Hatzivoni Street was sold for NIS 1.98 million. A 135 square meter, five-room house on Haoren Street was sold for NIS 2.81 million. A 180 square meter, six-room house on Hayasmin Street was sold for NIS 3 million.

Beersheva and the south

Mitzpe Ramon: A 78 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Nahal Slait Street was sold for NIS 850,000. A 70 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Nahal Karkum Street was sold for NIS 1.05 million. A 102 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Ein Ha'maara Street was sold for NIS 1.33 million.

All deals were reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 23, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.