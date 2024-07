Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Beit Shemesh: A 54 square meter, three-room, fifth floor apartment on Keren Hayesod Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.37 million. A 170 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment on Vered Street in Givat Sharet was sold for NIS 4.35 million. A 145 square meter, 5.5-room, first floor garden apartment with a 59 square meter yard and parking on Gad Street in Kiryat Arye Shenfeld was sold for NIS 3.15 million. A 94 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Rav Yisrael Grossman Street in Ramat Avraham was sold for NIS 1.93 million.

Tel Aviv and central region

Bnei Brak: A 67 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Jerusalem Street was sold for NIS 1.7 million. A 101 square meter, four-room, ground floor apartment on Nachshoni Yehuda Street was sold for NIS 2.35 million. A 85 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment on Jerusalem Street was sold for NIS 2.3 million. A 104 square meter, six-room, second floor apartment on Ussishkin Street was sold for NIS 2.55 million.

Givat Shmuel A 126 square meter, five-room, 16th floor apartment on Yitzhak Shamir Street was sold for NIS 3.59 million. A 87 square meter, five-room, sixth floor apartment with parking on Kahanaman Street was sold for NIS 3.01 million.

Netanya A 103 square meter, five-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Herzog Street in Kiryat Sanz north Netanya was sold for NIS 2.17 million (RE/MAX - Kahol Lavan).

Haifa and the north

Rekhasim: A 67 square meter, 2.5-room, fourth floor apartment on Bnei Torah Street was sold for NIS 1.03 million. A 101 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with parking on Hahatzav Street was sold for NIS 1.7 million. A 57 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with on Harakefet Street was sold for NIS 1.05 million.

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 74 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Wingate Street in the Gimmel neighborhood was sold for NIS 905,000. A 75 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Shlomo Tene Street in Neve Zeev was sold for NIS 1.33 million. A 117 square meter, four-room, seventh floor apartment on Tzahal Street was sold for NIS 1.64 million. A 240 square meter, six-room house on Marie Carey Street in the Nahal Ashan neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.49 million.

All deals were reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

