Apartments sold and rented

Tel Aviv and central region

Rishon Lezion: A 85 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Shivat Zion Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.85 million. A 65 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Shmuel Sharira Street in the Revivim neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.85 million. A 110 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with parking on David Hareuveni Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2.41 million. A 130 square meter, five-room, sixth floor apartment on Minster Lead Boulevard in the Eleph district was sold for NIS 4.72 million.

Beer Yaakov A 151 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with parking on Yahalom Street in the Tzmarot neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.97 million. A 107 square meter, four-room, 13th floor apartment on Shoham Street in the Tzmarot neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.72 million. A 166 square meter, six-room, sixth floor apartment on Dagan Street in the Eucalyptisim neighborhood was sold for NIS 4.63 million.

Rosh Ha'ayin A 111 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Gertrude Elyon Street in the Pisgat Afek neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.55 million. A 143 square meter, six room house with parking on Heh B'Iyar Street in the Neve Afek neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.82 million. A 150 square meter, five-room, seventh floor apartment with two parking spaces on Shabazi Street in Mitzpeh Afek was sold for NIS 4 million.

Elad A 154 square meter, six-room, second floor apartment on Shimon Ben Shetach Street in the A quarter was sold for NIS 3.59 million. A 115 square meter, five-room, ground floor apartment on Shamai Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2.69 million. A 87 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment with parking on Hazamir Street in the city center with parking was sold for NIS 1.77 million.

Rehovot A 70 square meter, three-room apartment slated for demolition on Hamalachim Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.6 million.

Beersheva and the south

Bnei Ayish: A 86 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment on Giborei Yisrael Street was sold for NIS 1.4 million. A 72 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with a 112 square meter yard on Yitzhak Rabin Street was sold for NIS 1.55 million. A 86 square meter, four-room, first floor garden apartment with a 95 square meter yard and parking on Harakefet Street was sold for NIS 2.08 million.

