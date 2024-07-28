Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Ramot Hashavim: A 130 square meter house on a 790 square meter lot was sold for NIS 7.72 million. A 150 square meter house on a 820 square meter lot was sold for NIS 7.3 million (Reland).

Ashdod A 91 square meter, three-room, 16th floor apartment on Uziel Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2.25 million. A 109 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment on Gur Dov Street in the Vav Quarter was sold for NIS 1.52. A 139 square meter, five-room, 20th floor apartment on Kokhav Hatzafon Street was sold for NIS 3.29 million. A 60 square meter, two-room, fourth floor apartment on Shevet Shimon Street in the Yud Bet Quarter was sold for NIS 1.72 million.

Gan Yavne A 96 square meter, three-room house on Haor Street in the Neot Hamaccabim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.5 million. A 136 square meter, four-room house on Ben Gurion Street in the Neot Haprachim neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.16 million. A 182 square meter, six-room house on Hofit Street in the Givat Shimshon neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.1 million. A 130 square meter, four-room house on Hashita Street in the Neot Hadarim neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.54 million.

Haifa and the north

Zikhron Yaakov: A 136 square meter, six-room, two-floor house on Ha’avodah Street was sold for NIS 3.5 million. A 120 square meter, five-room two-floor house on Hogla Street was sold for NIS 3.23 million. A 70 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Uf Al Pi Ken Street was sold for NIS 2.15 million. A 150 square meter, five-room house on Rachel Street was sold for NIS 4.7 million.

Beersheva and the south

Ashkelon: A 41 square meter, four-room, 20th floor apartment on Modiin Street in the Marina was sold for NIS 2.55 million. A 38 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Tzur Ephraim Street in the Shekamim neighborhood was sold NIS 770,000. A 85 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment on Shay Agnon Street was sold for NIS 1.35 million. A 79 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Harav Haim Kahane Street in the Kokhav Hatzafon neighborhood was sold for NIS 880,000.

Nitzan A 220 square meter, seven-room house on Shirat Hayam Street was sold in January for NIS 3.7 million. A 130 square meter, four-room house on Hadiona Street was sold last September for NIS 3.1 million.

All deals were reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

