Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 44 square meter, 2.5-room, first floor apartment with parking on Ha'aliyah Street in the south of the city was sold for NIS 2.2 million. A 101 square meter, five-room, fifth floor apartment on Takua Street in the Neve Eliezer neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.36 million. A 78 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment on Feirberg Street in the city center was sold for NIS 4.9 million. A 65 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Nitzana Street in the Noga complex was sold for NIS 3.25 million.

Ramat Gan A 45 square meter, two-room, first floor apartment with parking on Hamavdil Street in the Hagefen neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.15 million. A 70 square meter, 3.5-room, second floor apartment with parking on Halapid Street in the Hagefen neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.67 million. A 109 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment on Uziel Street in the city center was sold for NIS 3.4 million.

Holon A 74 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Barkan Street in Holon Hatzira was sold for NIS 2.08 million. A 79 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with parking on Hagera Street in the Kiryat Avoda neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.98 million. A 84 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment on Alufei Tzahal Street in Kiryat Sharet was sold for NIS 2.14 million

Bat Yam A 65 square meter, three-room, apartment in a building slated for demolition as part of an urban renewal project on Harav Levy Street was sold for NIS 1.8 million (RE/MAX - Center).

Lod A 100 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment on Hahistadrut Street in Neve Ziv was sold for NIS 2.18 million. A 87 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Hamelekh David Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.27 million. A 87 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Haim Arlozorov Street in Neve Ziv was sold for NIS 1.5 million

Haifa and the north

Nesher A 87 square meter, four-room, ground floor apartment with parking on Alon Street in Ramot Yitzhak was sold for NIS 1.72 million. A 83 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Oren Hacarmel Street in Ramot Yitzhak was sold for NIS 1.3 million. A 59 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Havatzelet Street was sold for NIS 1.12 million.

All deals were reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 3, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.