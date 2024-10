Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Gan: A 80 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment in need of renovation, with an elevator and parking on Ben Eliezer Street was sold for NIS 2.05 million (Real Capital).

Holon: A 65 square meter, 3.5-room, fourth floor apartment with parking on Hofein Street was sold for NIS 1.68 million. A 111 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with parking on Mesilat Ha'olam Street was sold for NIS 2.2 million. A 134 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with a 87 square meter roof area, and parking on Ruppin Street was sold for NIS 3.82 million. A 11 square meter, five-room, 12th floor apartment on Degania Street was sold for NIS 3.3 million.

Kfar Saba: A 110 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with parking on Weizmann Street in the city center was sold for NIS 3.1 million. A 90 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Anilevich Street was sold for NIS 2.26 million. A 145 square meter, five-room, sixth floor apartment with parking on Weizmann Street was sold for NIS 3.9 million. A 103 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Emek Hahula Street was sold for NIS 2.72 million.

Ness ZionaA 129 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment on Zerubavel Street was sold for NIS 3.5 million. A 59 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Hahistadrut Street was sold for NIS 1.95 million. A 120 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment on Haimahot Street was sold for NIS 2.5 million.

Haifa and the north

Pardes Hanna-Karkur: A 122 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with parking on Ginat Egoz Street was sold for NIS 2.1 million. A 137 square meter, five-room, semi-detached house with parking on Habracha Street was sold for NIS 3.36 million.

Beersheva and the south

Dimona: A 87 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment on Yigal Alon Street was sold for NIS 660,000. A 73 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Hamacabim Street was sold for NIS 525,000. A 100 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment on Sgan Aluph Emanuel Moreno Street was sold for NIS 1.3 million.

All deals were reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 16, 2024.

