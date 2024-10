Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 95 square meter, four-room, 15th floor apartment with parking on Kiah Street in the city center was sold for NIS 4.85 million. A 74 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment on Golomb Street in Kiryat Hayovel was sold for NIS 2.25 million. A 97 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Nadva Yosef Street in Pisgat Zeev East was sold for NIS 2.13 million. A 83 square meter, three-room, fifth floor apartment on Hapalmach Street in Katamon was sold for NIS 4.04 million.



Tel Aviv and central region

Kfar Shmariyahu: A 95 square meter, three-room house on a 300 square meter lot on Havradim Street was sold for NIS 6.6 million (Real Capital).

Petah Tikva A 84 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Tzahal Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2.18 million. A 100 square meter, four-room, seventh floor apartment on Carmeli Street in Ein Ganim was sold for NIS 2.68 million. A 123 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment wih two parking spaces on Meisner Street in Kfar Gannim Gimmel was sold for NIS 3.34 million. A 135 square meter, 5.5-room, 21st floor apartment with twom parking spaces on Michal Leib Katz Street in the Achdut neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.08 million.

Elad A 74 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Hazamir Street was sold for NIS 1.9 million. A 99 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment on Rabbi Yosef Karo Street was sold for NIS 2.2 million.

Beersheva and the south

Sderot A 80 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Hagalil Street was sold for NIS 800,000. A 105 square meter, four-room, ninth floor apartment on Shanit Street was sold for NIS 1.38 million. A 134 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Jonathan Pollard Street was sold for NIS 1.42 million.

Eilat A 84 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment on Ated Street was sold for Nis 1.4 million. A 62 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Hasportaim Street was sold for NIS 1.18 million. A 135 square meter, five-room house with a 235 square meter garden, on Mishol Kipodag Street in the Mitzpeh Yam neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.4 million.

All deals were reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 20, 2024.

