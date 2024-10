Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 53 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Karl Netter Street was sold for NIS 3 million. A 104 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Netiv Hamazalot Street was sold for NIS 1.3 million. A 85 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Rivka Street Street was sold for NIS 2.99 million. A 97 square meter, three-room, sixth floor apartment with parking on Kiryat Moshe Street was sold for NIS 4.38 million. A 155 square meter, four-room, sixth floor apartment on Mekor Haim Street was sold for NIS 8.94 million.



Tel Aviv and central region

Tzur Moshe: A 180 square meter, five-room house was sold for NIS 4.7 million. A 110 square meter, three-room, semi-detached house with parking was sold for NIS 3.4 million.

Pardesiya: A 170 square meter, six-room house with parking on Hatapuach Street was sold for NIS 4.1 million. A 255 square meter, seven-room, house with two parking spaces on Tzivoni Street was sold for NIS 4.93 million. A 221 square meter, six-room, semi-detached house on a 500 square meter lot with parking on Hapetal Street was sold for NIS 3.88 million.

Rosh Ha'ayin: A 122 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with 12 square meter and 28 square meter balconies, an elevator and parking on Albert Einstein Street in the Psagot Afek neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.46 million (Landsman).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 61 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment on Amatzia Street was sold for NIS 580,000. A 119 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment on Mivtza Assaf Street was sold for NIS 1.03 million. A 146 square meter, six-room, seventh floor apartment on Tzahal Street was sold for NIS 2.48 million. A 149 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment on Feirberg Street was sold for NIS 1.4 million.

Eilat: A 135 square meter, four-room, first floor garden apartment with a 150 square meter garden, and two parking spaces on Derekh Hatavlanim was sold for NIS 2.2 million. A 113 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with a 172 square meter yard and parking on Har Geshur Street was sold for NIS 2.2 million. A 123 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with parking on Ein Netafim Street was sold for Nis 1.8 million. A 46 square meter, two-room, fourth floor apartment on Malkat Sheba Street was sold for NIS 700,000.

All deals were reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

