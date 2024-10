Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Gan: A 147 square meter, five-room, ninth floor apartment on Hatzor Street in the city center was sold for NIS 5.74 million. A 74 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment with parking on Horgin Street in the Tel Yehuda neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.9 million. A 95 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Sara Aharonson Street in the Neve Yehoshua neighborhood was sold for NIS 2 million.

Herzliya A 117 square meter, four-room, sixth floor apartment on Hakinor Street in Glil Yam was sold for NIS 4.9 million. A 55 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Zvi Mandelblatt Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2.35 million. A 158 square meter, six-room, fourth floor apartment Nadiv Street in the city center was sold for NIS 6 million. A 89 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with parking on Haprachim Street was sold for NIS 2.98 million.

Modi'in A 108 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with a balcony and storage room on Evnei Hahoshen Street in the Evnei Hen neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.25 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Gan Yavne A 222 square meter, six-room, semi-detached house with two parking spaces on Hashikma Street was sold for NIS 4.65 million. A 175 square meter, five-room, semi-detached house on Hayeshua Street was sold for NIS 3.77 million.

Haifa and the north

Haifa A 115 square meter, five-room, sixth floor apartment with parking on Haviva Reich Street was sold for NIS 2.28 million. A 40 square meter, two-room, ground floor apartment on Tel Hai Street in Neve Sha'anan was sold for NIS 570,000. A 89 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with parking on Hashayara Street in Kiryat Haim East was sold for NIS 1.45 million. A 102 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment with parking on Hatichon Street in Neve Sha'anan was sold for NIS 2.8 million. A 137 square meter, five-room, fifth floor apartment on Lotus Street in the Central Carmel was sold for NIS 4.2 million.

Kiryat Motzkin A 108 square meter, four-room, seventh floor apartment with parking on Kadish Luz Street was sold for NIS 1.37 million. A 55 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Dalia Street in the city center was sold for NIS 980,000. A 116 square meter, five-room, sixth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hahashmonaim Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2.05 million.

All deals were reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 27, 2024.

