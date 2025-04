Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 55 square meter, two-room, second floor apartment, on Salman Eliahu Street in Ohel Moshe was sold for NIS 2.1 million. A 106 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment on Pinchas Rosen Street in Ramat Sharet was sold for NIS 3.13 million. A 80 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Binyamin Metudela Street in Rehavia sold for NIS 4.68 million. A 88 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with two parking places on Yaakov Arnon Street in Givat Beit Hakerem was sold for NIS 3.61 million.

Beit Shemesh: A 150 square meter, semi-detached house needing renovation on a 300 square meter lot with building rights for an additional 220 square meters on Dalia Street was sold for NIS 2.3 million (RE/MAX - City).



Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 51 square meter, 2.5-room, second floor apartment on Tchernikovsky Street was sold for NIS 3.1 million. A 92 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment on Yagur Street in Yad Eliyahu was sold for NIS 3.66 million. A 86 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Poriah Street in Florentin was sold for NIS 4.1 million. A 94 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with parking on Beit El Street in Neve Sharet was sold for NIS 3.67 million.

Ness Ziona A 133 square meter, five-room, fourth floor apartment with two parking spaces on Moshe Lerer Street in the Argaman neighborhood was sold for NIS 4.27 million. A 108 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with parking on David Elazar Street in Lev Hamoshava was sold for NIS 2.93 million. A 95 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment on Onot Hashana Street was sold for NIS 3.2 million.

Haifa and the north

Nahariya:A 120 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment on Kaplan Street was sold for NIS 1.32 million. A 120 square meter, two-room, third floor apartment with parking on Balfour Street was sold for NIS 2 million. A 135 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with parking on Pinsker Street was sold for NIS 1.87 million.

Beersheva and the south

Netivot:A 43 square meter, two-room, fourth floor apartment Hazanei Street was sold for NIS 690,000. A 90 square meter, four-room, ground floor apartment with a 115 square meter yard on Harav Tzaban Street was sold for NIS 1.52 million. A 96 square meter, 3.5-room, ground floor apartment on Bilu Street was sold for NIS 1.94 million.

All deals were reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

