Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Beit Shemesh: A 60 square meter, three-room, ground floor apartment on Talmud Bavli Street in Ramat Beit Shemesh Gimmel was sold for NIS 1.64 million. A 81 square meter, three-room, seventh floor apartment with parking on Haemudaim Street in Ramat Beit Shemesh Gimmel was sold for NIS 1.92 million. A 95 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment on Nahal Refair Street in Ramat Beit Shemesh Aleph was sold for NIS 2.74 million.

Tel Aviv and central region

Ness Ziona: A 100 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with an 8 square meter balcony on David Elazar Street in the Moshava neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.95 million (RE/MAX - Beer Yaakov).

Netanya A 109 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with parking on Taashur Street in the Kiryat Hasharon neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.6 million. A 116 square meter, four-room house with a 36 square meter roof area and 116 square meter yard with parking on Maimon Street in Neot Hatachelet in the north of the city was sold for NIS 3.2 million. A 62 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Ben Yehuda Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.63 million. A 122 square meter, five-room, 13th floor apartment with two parking spaces on Derekh Hapark in Kiryat Hasharon was sold for NIS 3.4 million.

Ashdod A 111 square meter, 3.5-room, fifth floor apartment on Nordau Street in the Aleph Quarter was sold for NIS 1.6 million. A 93 square meter, four-room, sixth floor apartment on Yehuda Maccabee Street in the Vav Quarter was sold for NIS 1.98 million. A 50 square meter, two-room, second floor apartment on Harav Herzog Street in the Bet Quarter was sold for NIS 1.27 million. A 136 square meter, five-room, 23rd floor apartment on Harav Shauli Street in the Daled Quarter was sold for NIS 3.57 million.

Haifa and the north

Migdal Ha'emek:A 63 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Derekh Ha'atzmaut was sold for NIS 600,000. A 125 square meter, four-room, ground floor apartment with a 155 square meter yard and parking on Hasharon Street was sold for NIS 1.83 million.

Pardes Hanna - Karkur A 85 square meter, three-room, sixth floor apartment with parking on Machanei Boulevard in Karkur was sold for NIS 2.15 million. A 127 square meter, five-room, sixth floor apartment with parking on Pumalit Street was sold for NIS 2.18 million. A 166 square meter, six-room house with a 64 square meter yard on Ankor Street was sold for NIS 3.7 million.

All deals were reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 27, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.