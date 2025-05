Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Gan: A 98 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with parking on Beit Shamai Street in the Hillel neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.87 million. A 115 square meter, five-room, eighth floor apartment with parking on Sheba Street near Tel Hashomer was sold for NIS 4.19 million. A 41 square meter, two-room, first floor apartment on Haroeh Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.73 million. A 96 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on San Martin Street in Ramat Chen was sold for NIS 3.87 million.

Bnei Brak: A 40 square meter, two-room, second floor apartment with a balcony on Habanim Street near the border with Ramat Gan was sold for NIS 1.37 million (real Capital).

Bat Yam: A 60 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Hashikma Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.84 million. A 85 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment on Anna Frank Street in the Ramot Hanasi neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.3 million. A 70 square meter, 2.5-room, ground floor apartment on Harav Uziel Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.58 million.

Ariel: A 88 square meter, three-room, ground floor apartment on Hatabor Street in the Heh neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.42 million. A 135 square meter, five-room, fifth floor apartment with two parking spaces on Ramat Hagolan Street in the east of the city was sold for NIS 2.05 million. A 110 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Hagilboa Street in the east of the city was sold for NIS 1.62 million.

Haifa and the north

Nesher: A 78 square meter, four-room, sixth floor apartment with parking on Havatzelet Street in Givat Amos was sold for NIS 1.25 million. A 54 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Yael Street was sold for NIS 1.1 million. A 69 square meter, three-room, ground floor apartment with a 15 square meter yard on Hasavion Street in the Ramot Yitzhak neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.6 million.

Beersheva and the south

Mitzpe Ramon: A 100 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Ein Ekev Street in the town center was sold for NIS 920,000. A 60 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Nahal Mishor Street was sold for NIS 750,000. A 175 square meter, six-room house on a 520 square meter lot on Ein Mor Street in the west of the town was sold for NIS 1.4 million.

All deals were reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 4, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.