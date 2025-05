Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 51 square meter, two-room, ground floor apartment on Simtat Nun Samech Street on the corner of Arba Artzot Street in the Old North was sold for NIS 2.56 million (RE/MAX - Win).

Holon: A 84 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with parking on Harav Nissim Yitzhak Street was sold for NIS 1.94 million. A 83 square meter, 4.5-room, ground floor apartment with two parking spaces on Haviva Rayk Street was sold for NIS 2.17 million. A 135 square meter, six-room, first floor apartment on Uri Almog Street was sold for NIS 4.17 million. A 44 square meter, two-room, second floor apartment on Ahad Be'Mai Street was sold for NIS 1.3 million.

Kfar Saba: A 57 square meter, four-room, ground floor apartment on Shaul Hamelek Street was sold for NIS 1.9 million. A 163 square meter, five-room, tenth floor apartment with two parking spaces on Hasharon Street was sold for NIS 3.47 million. A 76 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Weizmann Street was sold for NIS 2.1 million. A 120 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with parking on Mishol Ha'ahava Street was sold for NIS 3.5 million.

Rosh Ha'ayin: A 137 square meter, four-room, ground floor apartment with parking on Shmuel Hanavi Street was sold for NIS 2.33 million. A 107 square meter, five-room, sixth floor apartment with two parking spaces on Haim Herzog Street was sold for NIS 2.72 million. A 84 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment on Ogav Street was sold for NIS 1.8 million. A 95 square meter, four-room, seventh floor apartment with two parking spaces on Hanna Ravina Street was sold for NIS 2.46 million.

Haifa and the north

Karmiel: A 79 square meter, 3.5-room, second floor apartment on Maaleh Hakramim Street was sold for NIS 950,000. A 123 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with parking on Hativat Karmelli Street was sold for NIS 1.6 million.

Kiryat Shmona: A 76 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Yehutiel Adam Street was sold for NIS 700,000. A 79 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Har Hatzofim Street was sold for NIS 570,000. A 114 square meter, five-room, ground floor apartment with a 50 square meter yard and two parking spaces on Giborim Street was sold for NIS 1.8 million.

All deals were reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 11, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.