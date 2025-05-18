Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Mevaseret Zion: A 232 square meter, seven-room house on a 420 square meter lot with a 200 square meter yard on Bareket Street in Reches Halilim was sold for NIS 6 million (RE/MAX - Shiraz).

Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Hasharon: A 142 square meter, 4.5-room, third floor apartment with parking on Mordechai Street was sold for NIS 3.7 million. A 125 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment on Bialik Street in the Hadar neighborhood was sold for NIS 4.65 million. A 177 square meter, six-room, ground floor apartment with a 67 square meter yard on Haganim Street in Neve Gan was sold for NIS 10 million.

Netanya: A 114 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment on McDonald Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2.35 million. A 207 square meter, five-room, ninth floor apartment with two parking spaces on Shalom, Aleichem Street was sold for NIS 4.46 million. A 93 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment on Rambam Street with parking was sold for NIS 2 million. A 91 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with parking on Zamenhoff Street was sold for NIS 1.95 million.

Haifa and the north

Atlit: A 130 square meter, five-room, ground floor apartment with a 160 square meter yard and two parking spaces on Flamingo Street in the north of the town was sold for NIS 3.12 million. A 184 square meter, six-room, semi-detached house on Yefe Nof Street in the Yefe Nofef neighborhood was sold for NIS 4.5 million. A 140 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with a 10 square meter roof area and parking on Hadekel Street in the Savionei Atlit neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.5 million.

Kiryat Motzkin: A 162 square meter, five-room, 21st floor apartment with parking on Ofra Haza Street in the Kiryat Omanim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.25 million. A 123 square meter, five-room, fourth floor apartment with parking on Habrosh Street in Neve Ganim was sold for NIS 2.6 million. A 85 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with parking on David Elazar Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.44 million.

Beersheva and the south

Netivot: A 88 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Shderot Weizman was sold for NIS 1 million. A 90 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with parking on Kida Street in the Hahoresh neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.3 million. A 60 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Hazanei Street in the north of the town was sold for NIS 850,000. A 167 square meter, six-room, eighth floor apartment with two parking spaces on Ariel Sharon Street in the Mevo Yoram neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.23 million.

All deals were reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

