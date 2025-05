Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Beitar Illit: A 75 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Habad Street was sold for NIS 2.14 million. A 138 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment with a 336 square meter yard on Harav Averbuch Street was sold for NIS 3.91 million.



Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 179 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment with a 104 square meter roof and parking on Kisufim Street in the Ravivim neighborhood in the northeast of the city was sold for NIS 4.9 million. A 63 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Somken Street in Jaffa was sold for NIS 1.9 million. A 47 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Luntz Street in the city center was sold for NIS 3.7 million. A 52 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Yosef Hanasi Street in the city center was sold for NIS 3.8 million.

Ramat Gan: A 68 square meter, three-room, eighth floor apartment on Hayarden Street with an elevated and shared parking, slated for urban renewal in the Biluim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.16 million (Landesmann).

Rishon Lezion: A 68 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Menia Shochat Street in the Remez neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.62 million. A 72 square meter, three-room, 17th floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Shulamit Aloni Street in the Nahlat Yehuda neighborhood was sold for NIS 4.35 million. A 119 square meter, five-room, ninth floor apartment with two parking spaces on Devorah Omer Street was sold for NIS 4.35 million.

Haifa and the north

Haifa: A 40 square meter, two-room, third floor apartment on Arlozorov Street on Hadar Hacarmel was sold for NIS 900,000. A 73 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Alexander Zayed Street in Kiryat Haim East was sold for NIS 1.27 million. A 122 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment on Avigal Street in Ahuza was sold for NIS 2.57 million.

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 198 square meter, five-room, fourth floor apartment with parking on Yaakov Cohen Street in the Bet neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.2 million. A 46 square meter, two-room, third floor apartment on Hannah Senesh Street in the Gimmel neighborhood was sold for NIS 700,000. A 185 square meter, six-room house with a 259 square meter garden on Nahal Arugot Street in the Hapark neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.1 million.

All deals were reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

