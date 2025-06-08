Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 104 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment on Emmanuel Zissman Street in Har Homa was sold for NIS 2.7 million. A 111 square meter, five-room, ground floor apartment on Mishmar Hagvul Street in Sanhedria was sold for NIS 4.85 million. A 115 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment with parking on Smadar Street in Yefe Nof was sold for NIS 4.1 million. A 87 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Tachelet Mordechai Street in Romema was sold for NIS 4.5 million.



Tel Aviv and central region

Netanya: A 131 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment with two parking spaces on Ben Gurion Boulevard in the Agamim neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.3 million. A 114 square meter, 4.5-room, third floor apartment with two parking spaces on Yosef Street in Kiryat Hasharon was sold for NIS 2.6 million. A 70 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Weizmann Boulevard in the city center was sold for NIS 1.2 million. A 188 square meter, six-room, 17th floor apartment on Karl Popper Street in the Agamim neighborhood was sold for NIS 5.95 million.

Modiin: A 130 square meter, semi-detached house with five rooms and a basement, and 8 square meter balcony, a storage room, a front garden and back garden, each 70 square meters in size, and garden shed, two covered parking spaces, on Tachelet Street in the Evenei Chen neighborhood was sold for NIS 5.5 million (Lahav Modiin).

Bat Yam: A 64 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Rabinovich Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.54 million. A 58 square meter, 2.5-room, third floor apartment on Hahashmonaim Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.61 million. A 97 square meter, 3.5-room, 15th floor apartment with parking on Yitzhak Sadeh Street in the south of the city was sold for NIS 3.15 million. A 94 square meter, four-room, seventh floor apartment on Mivtza Sinai Street in Ramat Yosef was sold for NIS 2.95 million.

Rehovot: A 103 square meter, four-room, 18th floor apartment with two parking spaces on Carmel Street in Ahuzot Hanasi was sold for NIS 3.01 million. A 122 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment with parking on Pinsker Street in the northeast of the city was sold for NIS 2.37 million. A 71 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Kovshei Hahermon Street in Shaarayim was sold for NIS 1.51 million.

Haifa and the north

Nesher: A 80 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Yael Street was sold for NIS 1 million. A 87 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment on Bar Yehuda Street was sold for NIS 1.8 million.

All deals were reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

