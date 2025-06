Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 109 square meter, five-room, sixth floor apartment on Harav Toledano Street in Ramat Shlomo was sold for NIS 3.6 million. A 85 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on David Niv Street in Pisgat Zeev West was sold for NIS 2.58 million. A 63 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Lish Street in Gilo was sold for NIS 1.75 million. A 91 square meter, five-room, fifth floor apartment on Maagalei Hara'am Levin Street in Sanhedria was sold for NIS 4.4 million.

Tel Aviv and central region

Givatayim: A 117 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment on Herzog Street was sold for NIS 3.28 million. A 105 square meter, five-room, seventh floor apartment with parking on Elimelech Rimlet Street was sold for NIS 3.97 million. A 64 square meter, 2.5-room, second floor apartment with parking on Kiryat Yosef Street was sold for NIS 2.72 million. A 80 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Poalei Harekevet Street was sold for NIS 2.27 million.

Or Yehuda: A 87 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment on Ha'atzmaut Street in the city center slated for demolition as part of an urban renewal project was sold for NIS 2.38 million (RE/MAX - Platinum).. After the project is completed the owners will receive a ninth floor 113 square meter apartment, a 16 square meter balcony, storage room and parking.

Modiin: A 167 square meter, six-room house with parking on Kipadon Street in the Prachim neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.85 million. A 90 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Kislev Street in the Hakramim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.36 million. A 153 square meter, 4.5-room, ground floor apartment with a 141 square meter yard and two parking spaces on Menachem Begin Boulevard was sold for NIS 4.17 million. A 99 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with parking on Haneviim Street was sold for NIS 2.55 million.

Beersheva and the south

Lahavim: A 169 square meter, five-room house on Deganit Street with parking was sold for NIS 2.72 million. A 181 square meter, four-room house with two parking spaces on Sofit Street was sold for NIS 2.27 million.

Yeruham: A 93 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment on Rihal Street was sold for NIS 980,000. A 51 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Bar Kokhba Street was sold for NIS 450,000. A 115 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment on Zelda Street was sold for NIS 1.12 million.

All deals were reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 22, 2025.

