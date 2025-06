Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 53 square meter, 2.5-room, first floor apartment on Arba Artzot Street in the city center was sold for NIS 3.4 million. A 84 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Chatlin Street in the city center was sold for NIS 4.45 million. A 54 square meter, three-room, ground floor apartment on Korkidi Street was sold for NIS 2 million. A 77 square meter, three-room, fifth floor apartment on Moshe Dayan Street was sold for NIS 1.6 million.

Ramat Gan: A 58 square meter, two-room, first floor apartment with parking on Tirzah Street was sold for NIS 2.13 million. A 66 square meter, three-room, fifth floor apartment on Donash Street was sold for NIS 2.6 million. A 70 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Hasar Moshe Street was sold for NIS 2.2 million. A 124 square meter, five-room, fifth floor apartment on Uziel Street was sold for NIS 4.42 million.

Haifa and the north

Zikhron Yaakov: A 140 square meter, five-room semi-detached house with a 117 square meter yard, 80 square meter roof area and parking on Hagranot Street was sold for NIS 3.14 million. A 300 square meter, six-room house with two parking spaces on Simtat Hasheiva was sold for NIS 4.8 million. A 107 square meter, five-room, fifth floor apartment on Harav Azrieli Street was sold for NIS 1.78 million.

Beersheva and the south

Ashkelon: A 45 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Shalom Aleichem Street was sold for NIS 850,000. A 80 square meter, 3.5-room fourth floor apartment on Montefiori Street was sold for NIS 1.1 million. A 113 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with parking on Habustan Street was sold for NIS 1.8 million. A 140 square meter, five-room house on Afarsamon Street was sold for NIS 3 million.

Meitar: A 255 square meter, six-room house on an 800 square meter lot with a large balcony and open view in the Shlav Bet neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.55 million (RE/MAX - Plus).

Eilat: A 122 square meter, five-room, ground floor apartment on Klil Hahoresh Street was sold for NIS 2.6 million. A 94 square meter, four-room, ground floor apartment on Avraham Avinu Street was sold for NIS 1.92 million.

All deals were reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 29, 2025.

