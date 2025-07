Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 86 square meter, 4.5-room, first floor apartment with two balconies totaling 15 square meters on Lotus Street in the Ajami neighborhood of Jaffa was sold for NIS 3.18 million (RE/MAX - WIN).

Ramat Hasharon: A 111 square meter, five-room, ground floor apartment on Remez Street in the Neve Magen neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.75 million. A 104 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment on Harav Orbach Street in the Hadar neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.39 million. A 165 square meter, five-room, ground floor apartment on Sheshet Hayamim Street in the south of the city was sold for NIS 4.25 million.

Petah Tikva: A 128 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment on Haim Zakai Street in Kfar Ganim Gimmel was sold for NIS 3.61 million. A 45 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Assaf Simhoni Street in the Ahdut neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.55 million. A 79 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with parking on Haim Hefetz Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.9 million.

Ness Ziona: A 111 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment on Haimahot Street in Savionei Netzer Sereni was sold for NIS 3.32 million. A 129 square meter, five-room, fifth floor apartment with two parking spaces on Herzl Street in the city center was sold for NIS 3.7 million. A 117 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with parking on Hakramim Street in the Valley neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.07 million.

Rehovot: A 132 square meter, five-room, fourth floor apartment with parking on Jabotinsky Street was sold for NIS 3.2 million. A 87 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment on Hatehiya Street in the Danya neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.72 million. A 122 square meter, five-room, seventh floor apartment with two parking spaces on Kalman Bialer Street was sold for NIS 3.15 million.

Haifa and the north

Haifa: A 47 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Amal Street in Kiryat Eliezer was sold for NIS 1.26 million. A 109 square meter, four-room tenth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Almog Street in Ramat Hanasi was sold for NIS 2.41 million. A 52 square meter, 2.5-room, ground floor apartment on Geula Street in the Geula neighborhood was sold for NIS 850,000. A 127 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Derekh Hayam in the Western Carmel was sold for NIS 2.56 million.

All deals were reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 6, 2025.

