Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Gan: A 72 square meter, three-room, 31st floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, storage room and parking in the Metro Tower on Yosef Hagalili Street near the Diamond Exchange was sold for NIS 2.8 million (RE/MAX - WIN).

Holon: A 65 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Hahistadrut Street was sold for NIS 1.75 million. A 114 square meter, five-room, eighth floor apartment with two parking spaces on Hankin Street was sold for NIS 3.1 million. A 72 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Hahagana Street was sold for NIS 2.2 million. A 85 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with two parking spaces on Fichman Street was sold for NIS 3.02 million.

Rosh Ha'ayin: A 93 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with parking on Ohelei Kidar Street was sold for NIS 1.85 million. A 115 square meter, five-room, sixth floor apartment with parking on Nachshol Street was sold for NIS 2.6 million. A 122 square meter, 4.5-room, first floor apartment with two parking spaces on Gertrude Elyon Street was sold for NIS 2.34 million.

Kfar Yona: A 242 square meter, seven-room house on Haor Street in the Sharona neighborhood was sold for NIS 4.87 million. A 81 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with parking on Turmus Street was sold for NIS 1.83 million. A 104 square meter, four-room, 11th floor apartment with on Shoshana Damari Street was sold for NIS 2.55 million.

Haifa and the north

Karmiel: A 59 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Tzahal Street was sold for NIS 900,000. A 65 square meter, three-room first floor apartment on Hagalil Street was sold for NIS 900,000. A 77 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment on Hahavatzelet Street was sold for NIS 1.1 million. A 131 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment with parking Hativat Carmel Street was sold for NIS 2.4 million.

Beersheva and the south

Kiryat Gat: A 52 square meter, two-room, ground floor apartment on Shmuel Hanavi Street was sold for NIS 850,000. A 75 square meter, three-room, ground floor apartment on Rabbi David Danino Street was sold for NIS 1.5 million. A 129 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with two parking spaces on Sara Imenu Street was sold for NIS 2.15 million.

All deals were reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

