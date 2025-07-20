Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Beit Shemesh: A 106 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with parking on Hashlosha Street in the Neve Shamir neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.8 million. A 51 square meter, two-room, first floor apartment on Ben Gera Street in the old city center was sold for NIS 1.05 million. A 166 square meter, six-room, ground floor apartment with a 215 square meter yard on Ahiya Hashiloni Street in Ramat Beit Shemesh Gimmel was sold for NIS 3.95 million.



Tel Aviv and central region

Rishon Lezion: A 70 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment with parking on Beit Ha'arava Street in Kiryat Ganim in West Rishon Lezion was sold for NIS 1.99 million. A 87 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with parking on Yosef Karo Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2.05 million. A 86 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with parking on Gavim Street was sold for NIS 2.85 million. A 105 square meter, four-room, sixth floor apartment with parking on Hakukia Street was sold for NIS 2.6 million.

Ra'anana: A 120 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with parking on Bar Ilan Street in the city center was sold for NIS 3 million. A 115 square meter, five-room, fourth floor apartment with parking on Ostrovsky Street in the city center was sold for NIS 3.67 million. A 121 square meter, five-room, ground floor apartment on Yehuda Amichai Street in Neve Zamir was sold for NIS 3.95 million.

Or Yehuda: A 50 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment in a neighborhood slated for urban renewal on Ayelet Hashahar Street was sold for NIS 1.6 million (RE/MAX - Platinum).

Haifa and the north

Migdal Ha'Emek: A 120 square meter, five-room, seventh floor apartment with parking on Yefe Nof Street in Mitzpe Ha'emek was sold for NIS 1.69 million. A 31 square meter, two-room ground floor apartment on Shomron Street in the Pinchas Sapir neighborhood was sold for NIS 560,000.

Beersheva and the south

Ashkelon: A 146 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Yonatan Netanyahu Street was sold for NIS 1.9 million. A 130 square meter, five-room, ground floor apartment with parking on Derekh Hayain in the Ramat Kramim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.8 million. A 73 square meter, three-room, sixth floor apartment on David Berger Street in the Shkamim neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.13 million. A 52 square meter, two-room, third floor apartment on Menachem Begin Boulevard was sold for NIS 940,000.

All deals were reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 20, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.