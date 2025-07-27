Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 75 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment on Dahoumi Street in Kiryat Menachem was sold for NIS 2.6 million. A 78 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Leo Picquard Street with a 21 square meter yard and parking in Har Homa was sold for NIS 2.1 million. A 140 square meter, four-room, ground floor apartment with an 80 square meter garden and 90 square meter roof area in Ramat Motza was sold for NIS 4.8 million.



Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 84 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment with parking on Harav Uziel Street in the Bavly neighborhood was sold for NIS 4.35 million. A 80 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with parking on Hasidei Haomot Street in the Tzahalon neighborhood with parking was sold for NIS 3.02 million. A 70 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Herzl Street was sold for NIS 2.70 million. A 136 square meter, four-room, eleventh floor apartment on Herzl Street in a new project was sold for NIS 6 million.

Netanya: A 104 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with parking on Beeri Street in the city center was sold for NIS 2.03 million. A 132 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment with two parking spaces on Derekh Hapark in Kiryat Hasharon was sold for NIS 3.16 million. A 128 square meter, five-room, garden apartment with a 170 square meter yard in an eighth floor building on Brosh Street in Kiryat Hasharon was sold for NIS 4.62 million.

Rehovot: A 81 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Nordau Street was sold for NIS 1.67 million. A 122 square meter, five-room, eighth floor apartment with parking on Haim Kaufmann Street was sold for NIS 3.1 million. A 25 square meter, two-room, ground floor apartment on Hashmrim Street was sold for NIS 850,000. A 89 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment on Harav Zakharia Madad Street was sold for NIS 1.7 million.

Haifa and the north

Harish: A 115 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with a 20 square meter balcony, protected room, elevator and parking on Shoham Street in the Evenei Chen was sold for NIS 1.525 million (RE/MAX).

All deals were reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

