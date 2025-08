Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Givatayim: A 61 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Shenkin Street was sold for NIS 2.3 million. A 64 square meter, 2.5-room, second floor apartment with parking on Kiryat Yosef Street with parking was sold for NIS 2.72 million. A 125 square meter, five-room, seventh floor apartment with parking on Hamaavak Street was sold for NIS 3.8 million. A 116 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Keren Kayemet Leyisrael Street with two parking spaces was sold for NIS 4.2 million.

Hod Hasharon: A 108 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with two parking spaces on Pashush Street was sold for NIS 2.32 million. A 168 square meter, five-room, ninth floor apartment with parking on Zalman Shazar Street was sold for NIS 4.1 million. A 145 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with parking on Shaul Hamelekh Street was sold for NIS 3.9 million. A 185 square meter, five-room, fifth floor apartment with two parking spaces on Golda Meir Street was sold for NIS 4.55 million. A 132 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with two parking spaces on Ephraim Katzir Street was sold for NIS 3.63 million.

Rosh Ha'ayin: A 133 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with two parking spaces on Yossi Banai Street was sold for NIS 2.43 million. A 72 square meter, three-room, ground floor apartment with parking on Mivtza Dani Street was sold for NIS 2 million. A 166 square meter, six-room, second floor apartment with two parking spaces on Yaffa Yarkoni Street was sold for NIS 3.33 million.

Haifa and the north

Haifa: A 48 square meter, 2.5-room, third floor apartment with two balconies totaling 7 square meters on Yad Lebanim Street in the Tel Amal neighborhood was sold for NIS 825,000 (RE/MAX - Selected).

Kiryat Motzkin: A 123 square meter, five-room, fourth floor apartment with parking on Habrosh Street was sold for NIS 2.62 million. A 85 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with parking on Elazar David Street was sold for NIS 1.44 million.

Beersheva and the south

Ofakim: A 95 square meter, three-room, ground floor apartment on Hagefen Street was sold for NIS 1.12 million. A 80 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Ben Beeri Street was sold for NIS 1 million. A 58 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Ben Ish Hay Street was sold for NIS 970,000.

All deals were reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

