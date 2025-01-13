Arkia teams with Tech-Air to launch New York flights

Arkia Israeli Airlines is launching Tel Aviv - New York flights in cooperation with Tech-Air, the initiative of the DemocraTech high-tech protest movement. The new route will be launched from February until May with three weekly flights to the US on Sundays, Mondays and Wednesdays. The flights will use new Airbus NEO 330-900 aircraft, which will be operated by the Spanish-Portuguese company Iberojet. Return fares begin at $1,199 including 20 kilograms of baggage.

Flights will leave Ben Gurion airport for New York on Saturday nights at 11.30pm and on Mondays and Wednesdays at midday. Flights from New York to Israel will leave on Sundays and Tuesdays at 3pm and on Thursdays at 4pm.

Are Arkia's fares good value?

Sources in Israel's aviation industry welcome the important addition of flights to the US, but stress that there are still about 15 additional weekly flights missing to meet current demand. On El Al, according to the company's website, it is almost impossible to get tickets in the economy class on flights to New York, which is why prices for February are especially high.

However, "Globes" found that the price of the few seats that still remain in economy class on El Al is $519 (one-way), compared with $599 on Arkia. For the most part, while the return fare to New York in February costs $1,199 on Arkia, only premium class seats are available on El Al, costing $2,863 return.

A senior Israeli aviation industry source told "Globes" that "Israir and Arkia have experience in leasing aircraft, and have even operated long-haul flights in the past. Israir previously operated flights to New York, and Arkia operated a Boeing 767 to Thailand in 2018. However, this is a risky model. Operating such a line is a very complex operation, and involves high risks both from a security and economic perspective."

He adds, "Large companies like El Al, United and Delta, for example, are able to deal with operational malfunctions, thanks to their large fleets of aircraft. In the event of a malfunction or delay, they are able to accommodate passengers in hotels and quickly operate alternatives. Small companies, on the other hand, may get stuck without an available solution."

