Australia's Chemist Warehouse targets Israel's market

Australian retail pharmacy chain Chemist Warehouse is considering opening stores in Israel. The Ministry of Economy and Industry announced that the chain is in advanced stages of examining expanding into the Israeli market. The chain has over 500 stores and online sites serving 120 million customers in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland and China.

Ministry of Economy and Industry director general Dr. Ron Malka spoke this week with Chemist Warehouse cofounder and chair Jack Gance as part of the process being conducted by the chain to consider whether to enter Israel's market. The latest developments follow encouragement to set up shop in Israel by the Ministry of Economy and Industry.

Dr. Malka told Gance that the Inter-Ministerial Committee to Encourage Foreign Retail Chains and Cut the Cost of Living would act to help the Australian chain by removing obstacles in entering the Israeli market and in order to, "bring good new to Israeli consumers in the highly centralized pharmacy field."

Chemist Warehouse would also be assisted by reforms on the import of cosmetics and perfumes, which comes into effect in 2023 and would enable the chain to bring its own products into Israel.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 15 2022.

